Related videos from verified sources Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19



Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19 An upcoming indoor event will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. The campaign has released a.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41 Published 6 days ago Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook won't fact-check politicians



Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook won't fact-check politicians Amid US President Donald Trump's war on social media, after Twitter fact-checked his recent tweet and put a warning label in the post and a.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago Twitter gives Donald Trump a fact-check label



Twitter gives Donald Trump a fact-check label A message by US President Donald Trump has been given a fact-check label by Twitter. The micro-blogging platform put a warning label in the post and a.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this