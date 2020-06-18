Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Real Madrid beats Valencia 3-0 to keep pace with Barcelona

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema scored twice and Marco Asensio added another on his return from a 10-month injury layoff as Real Madrid beat Valencia 3-0 on Thursday to keep pace with leader Barcelona in the Spanish league. The home win left Madrid two points behind Barcelona, which defeated Leganés 2-0 on Tuesday for its […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal

Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal 04:31

 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal, denying media reports it is beyond a repair.

Related videos from verified sources

Real Madrid return to competition at Di Stefano stadium after COVID lockdown [Video]

Real Madrid return to competition at Di Stefano stadium after COVID lockdown

Real Madrid take on Eibar in their first match since returning following a three-month coronavirus hiatus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:04Published
The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale! [Video]

The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale!

Attracting interest from every big club in Europe. With outstanding pace, strength, and a vicious shot from range, Bale was regarded as the closest thing to Cristiano Ronaldo in world football, and..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:34Published
Real Madrid train as La Liga re-start looms [Video]

Real Madrid train as La Liga re-start looms

Real Madrid players prepare for La Liga re-start

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Real Madrid beats Valencia 3-0 to keep pace with Barcelona

Real Madrid beats Valencia 3-0 to keep pace with Barcelona Real Madrid has defeated Valencia 3-0 to keep pace with leader Barcelona in the Spanish league
FOX Sports

Stunning Benzema strike crowns Real win over Valencia

 Real Madrid kept pace with Spanish league leaders Barcelona after a 3-0 win over Valencia highlighted by a double to Karim Benzema.
The Age


Tweets about this