Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting
Friday, 19 June 2020 () ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers called out sick to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back, while the interim chief acknowledged members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing. Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told The Associated Press in an interview […]
CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder. The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three..