Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting

Seattle Times Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers called out sick to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back, while the interim chief acknowledged members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing. Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told The Associated Press in an interview […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Two Atlanta Police Officers To Face Charges In Deadly Shooting

Two Atlanta Police Officers To Face Charges In Deadly Shooting 01:44

 Michael George reports the Atlanta police officers involved in a fatal shooting of a black man outside a Wendy’s last week are now facing criminal charges.

Related videos from verified sources

Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder. The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published
Former officer charged in death of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Former officer charged in death of Rayshard Brooks

A former Atlanta police officer is now facing a number of charges in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. The top charged is Felony Murder, while the second officer was charged with aggravated..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:09Published
Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks [Video]

Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks

[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Rayshard Brooks' widow responds to charges against Atlanta officers, says ordeal has 'hurt real bad'

 Rayshard Brooks’ widow and attorneys for the family made an emotional call for convictions Wednesday after county prosecutors announced a slew of charges...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Star_Foreign

Star World Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting https://t.co/yqz3OYINnL 2 minutes ago

KTULNews

Tulsa's Channel 8 Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting https://t.co/8ULribrCOu 5 minutes ago

littlemeanj9

Medicare4All-Exp. Single payer RT @thehill: Atlanta police officers call in sick to protest felony murder charge against officer who shot Rayshard Brooks https://t.co/2zQ… 5 minutes ago

OfficalRCDP

RiversideCountyDemocraticParty🇺🇸😷 RT @KTLA: Atlanta police officers called out sick to protest murder charges against the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back https:… 6 minutes ago

Christo84801994

Christopher & Anna Thorpe RT @JeffLatham7: Atlanta police continue to call out sick in protest https://t.co/lQunNunbPk via @eastbaytimes 6 minutes ago

McCuckTownMayor

Maxx Alan Geoff Aldin RT @JackPosobiec: WaPo: Atlanta police call in sick to protest murder charge against officer who shot Rayshard Brooks #BlueFlu https://t.c… 12 minutes ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting https://t.co/FZkeFTBVGm 15 minutes ago

WVNYWFFF

Local 22 & Local 44 Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting https://t.co/qCFzuvBqoR 15 minutes ago