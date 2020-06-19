Global  

Brazil tops 1 million cases as coronavirus spreads inland

Seattle Times Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government confirmed on Friday that the country has risen above 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to the United States. The country’s health ministry said that the total now stood at 1,032,913, up more than 50,000 from Thursday. The ministry said the sharp increase was due to corrections of […]
