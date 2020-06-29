Europeans start traveling urging second wave of COVID-19 to come Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The number of cases of coronavirus infection worldwide exceeded 10 million on June 28, a report from the Johns Hopkins University said. The virus has claimed the lives of almost 500,000 people so far. The most alarming situation preserves in the USA, which has the largest number positive cases with more than 2.5 million people. Brazil comes next with 1.3 million, Russia is ranked third with 633,000, then comes India (528,000) and the UK (312,000). The United States still takes the lead in the number of coronavirus-related deaths - 125,000. In Russia, according to the operational headquarters, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 9,073 people as of June 28. The largest number of deaths was recorded in Moscow - 3,738. However, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on June 28 that Moscow had passed all the peaks of the pandemic, and that the danger of a new outbreak was over despite the lifting of almost all restrictions. The lowest number of new cases was recorded in Moscow during the pandemic - only 717 cases (throughout Russia - 6,791 new cases). Unlike in the Russian Federation, the coronavirus pandemic in the USA does not recede - more than 40,000 people become infected there every day. Almost one in every four pandemic victims in the world is an American citizen (more than 2.5 million US citizens). The ratio in the number of deaths is almost the same: a little more than half a million in the world, and about 128,000 in the USA. Now the epicenter of the pandemic has moved from New York to the south and west of the country. Florida and Texas on Saturday updated their records of morbidity. A surge in Florida was particularly sharp: 9,585 new cases against less than 9,000 a day earlier. Bars are closed again in Texas and Florida. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez does not rule out a possibility of imposing full-fledged quarantine, when people would be barred from leaving their homes again. The UK also remains on razor's edge. Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said that the UK may face a new epidemic if pubs and restaurants reopen in early July, as was promised. 👓 View full article

