COVID-19: Europe reopens border, China records second wave of cases

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
COVID-19: Europe reopens border, China records second wave of casesBorders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months of novel Coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March, even as China started blocking more areas in Beijing as COVID-19 returns to the country.

China has begun mass testing of hundreds of people who had visited a Beijing wholesale market that sparked a fresh...
