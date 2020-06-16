COVID-19: Europe reopens border, China records second wave of cases
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months of novel Coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March, even as China started blocking more areas in Beijing as COVID-19 returns to the country.
China has begun mass testing of hundreds of people who had visited a Beijing wholesale market that sparked a fresh...
Following a weeks-long lull in new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days.
According to Reuters, all the new cases have been linked to a major wholesale food market in the city.
On Sunday night Beijing ordered all companies to supervise 14-day home...