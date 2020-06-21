Global  

China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June

Seattle Times Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China’s top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous territory. The official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday that the Standing […]
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation

Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation 02:27

 Concerns are growing about who will be targeted under security law for broad crimes which lack clear definition.

China to set up 'national security agency' in Hong Kong: Media [Video]

China to set up 'national security agency' in Hong Kong: Media

The new law would override any existing Hong Kong laws that may conflict with it, Xinhua news agency said.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Hong Kong union members vote on strike against controversial National Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong union members vote on strike against controversial National Security Law

Trade unions and student unions held a "referendum" today (June 20th) on organising a general strike against the controversial National Security Law that critics say will undermine the semi-autonomous..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:33Published
China displays 'rogue' attitude in neighbourhood, creates wedge between US, Europe: Pompeo [Video]

China displays 'rogue' attitude in neighbourhood, creates wedge between US, Europe: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for not only displaying its "rogue" attitude in its neighbourhood, particularly the recent escalation of border..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published

G-7 calls on China to reconsider Hong Kong security law

 BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies is calling on China to reconsider plans to impose a national security law in Hong Kong. In a joint statement...
Seattle Times

Beijing to have sweeping powers over Hong Kong security law

 China will have overarching powers over the enforcement of a new national security law in Hong Kong, according to details released on Saturday that signalled the...
IndiaTimes

China passes draft of controversial Hong Kong security law

 HONG KONG (AP) — China’s ceremonial legislature on Thursday passed a draft of a national security bill for Hong Kong that has been strongly criticized as...
Seattle Times


