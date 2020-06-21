Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

DNA Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
AVL vs CHE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Aston Villa vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Player List, AVL Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Premier League, Aston Villa vs Chelsea Head to Head
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Players take a knee as Premier League restarts

Players take a knee as Premier League restarts 01:03

 Aston Villa and Sheffield United re-started the Premier League on Wednesday after a 100-day hiatus with a strong statement of support for the worldwide protests against racism.

Related videos from verified sources

Premier League Match Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea [Video]

Premier League Match Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea

An in-depth look at Aston Villa at home against Chelsea, who are playing their first game back since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig [Video]

Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig

Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:01Published
Timo Werner joins Chelsea [Video]

Timo Werner joins Chelsea

RB Leipzig and Germany international striker Timo Werner has agreed to join Chelsea in a deal thought to be worth around £53 million.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Norwich City vs Southampton, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

 NOR vs SOU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Norwich City vs Southampton Dream11 Team Player List, NOR Dream11 Team...
DNA

Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

 WAT vs LEI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Watford vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Player List, WAT Dream11 Team Player...
DNA

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

 BHA vs ARS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, BHA Dream11 Team...
DNA


Tweets about this

windrawwin

WinDrawWin Wouldn't bet against Ruben Loftus-Cheek getting on the score sheet today for Chelsea. He's back after a 13 month l… https://t.co/CJb6TKo5pl 1 minute ago

samuel_elinam

Football is back on Dstv✌💙 RT @DStv_Ghana: Chelsea return to Premier League action for the first time in three-and-a-half months today when they take on relegation-th… 15 minutes ago

DStv_Ghana

DStv Ghana Chelsea return to Premier League action for the first time in three-and-a-half months today when they take on releg… https://t.co/qY9MY7zLfW 16 minutes ago

SBOBET

SBOBET Struggling Aston Villa will welcome top-four Chelsea at Villa Park as they attempt to avoid relegation in Premier L… https://t.co/IoC550166h 19 minutes ago

bright024192

akussah agbeko RT @CFCrss: STANDARD Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League preview: Kick-off time, team news, TV channel, h2h, prediction Chelsea take on… 19 minutes ago

aradise_sam

Sàm Arãdise 🦍🦍🌴🌴(Bbs tv) Guyz has the premier league resumes which team are you today...#EPL A. Aston Villa vs Chelsea B. Everyone vs Liverp… https://t.co/j6NULFibML 21 minutes ago

avfcnewsgossip

AVFC News & Gossip RT @ImCaptain_Sam: The wait is over. The English premier league is back to our screen and your world of champion is back to bringing you… 25 minutes ago

FanTeamOfficial

Fanteam Fantasy Sports There are 3 games included in today’s €25,000 Premier League GPP, which has a guaranteed 1st place prize of €5,000!… https://t.co/gxWsPm2laX 27 minutes ago