Pulisic, Giroud score as Chelsea rallies to beat Villa 2-1

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored soon after coming off the bench and Olivier Giroud added another goal two minutes later as Chelsea rallied to beat Aston Villa 2-1 and strengthen its hold on fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday. Pulisic entered in the 55th minute for his first appearance for Chelsea […]