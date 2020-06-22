Hamilton marches in 'really moving' London anti-racism protest

Global  

Hamilton marches in 'really moving' London anti-racism protestShares Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton marched in the latest anti-racism protest in London on Sunday, describing the experience as "really moving". The 35-year-old Hamilton, the only black driver in F1, joined the protests which have become common since the death of George Floyd in the United States last month. "Went down to Hyde Park today for the peaceful protest and I was...
 Black Lives Matter protest organiser Imarn Ayton gives a speech at a rally in Hyde Park, condemning Boris Johnson for assigning Munira Mirza to head the new Race Equality Commission.

Black Lives Matter protesters marched through central London on Sunday as demonstrations continue nearly a month after the death of George Floyd.

A man alleged to be a "right-wing vlogger" was escorted by police away from Black Lives Matter protesters in Parliament Square in London on Saturday (June 20th) after he was heard defending Winston..

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London in an overwhelmingly peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration sparked after the police killing of George Floyd in America. The..

