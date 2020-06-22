Global  

Asian shares mixed as US reports surging virus cases

WorldNews Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Asian shares mixed as US reports surging virus casesBANGKOK — Shares were mixed Monday in Asia as China and South Korea reported lower numbers of new coronavirus cases, while new infections in the U.S. and worldwide surged sharply. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Shanghai edged higher. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1 percent higher to 5,946.50, getting a boost from reports that consumer spending has rebounded more quickly from their pandemic shocks than expected, analysts said. “However, that partly reflects pent-up demand and the strong support from government initiatives. Employment income has slumped and we only expect spending to return to pre-virus levels next year,” Marcel Thieliant of Capital...
