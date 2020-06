Barcelona generates $1.3 million with virtual ‘fan tokens’ Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona generated 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) with its inaugural sale of “fan tokens” on Monday. The club sold all 600,000 of the cryptocurrency-based tokens in less than two hours at a price of 2 euros each ($2.20), online seller Socios.com said. The virtual tokens earned buyers exclusive voting rights in […] 👓 View full article

