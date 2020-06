Related news from verified sources Middlesbrough fires Woodgate, replaces him with Warnock English club Middlesbrough has fired manager Jonathan Woodgate and replaced him with Neil Warnock

FOX Sports 43 minutes ago



Jonathan Woodgate sacked: Middlesbrough appoint Neil Warnock immediately after sacking head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been sacked by Middlesbrough, who have immediately appointed former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock in his place.

Independent 2 hours ago





Tweets about this Sports News Middlesbrough fires Woodgate, replaces him with Warnock https://t.co/fj9FeDS0hS 8 minutes ago