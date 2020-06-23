Baptist group: Remove rebel symbol from Mississippi flag



Related videos from verified sources SEC Commissioner calls for change to state flag



SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey made strong comments on making sure the Mississippi State flag gets changed. If it doesn't the SEC may not hold SEC Championship events in Mississippi until the state flag.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:33 Published 1 day ago College players speak out about state flag



Mississippi university leaders released joint statement, in response to NCAA flag policy. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:49 Published 4 days ago Man creates new flag design



A Brandon man created his own Mississippi flag design. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:26 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this