Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baptist group: Remove rebel symbol from Mississippi flag

Seattle Times Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s largest religious group said Tuesday that state lawmakers have a moral obligation to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag because many people are “hurt and shamed” by the symbol. “While some may see the current flag as a celebration of heritage, a significant portion of our state […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Lawmakers discuss state flag

Lawmakers discuss state flag 02:46

 The NCAA's policy issued a ban on championships, and they specificaly singaled out Mississippi.

Related videos from verified sources

SEC Commissioner calls for change to state flag [Video]

SEC Commissioner calls for change to state flag

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey made strong comments on making sure the Mississippi State flag gets changed. If it doesn't the SEC may not hold SEC Championship events in Mississippi until the state flag..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:33Published
College players speak out about state flag [Video]

College players speak out about state flag

Mississippi university leaders released joint statement, in response to NCAA flag policy.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:49Published
Man creates new flag design [Video]

Man creates new flag design

A Brandon man created his own Mississippi flag design.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this