Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Film producer, wealthy heir, political donor Steve Bing dies

Seattle Times Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Movie producer, film financier, real estate heir and major Democratic political donor Steve Bing has died. He was 55. The Los Angeles County coroner said Bing died Monday at his residence in the Century City section of Los Angeles. The coroner did not cite a cause and said an autopsy is […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Steve Bing, Producer And Writer Of 'Kangaroo Jack', Dies At Age 55

Steve Bing, Producer And Writer Of 'Kangaroo Jack', Dies At Age 55 00:25

 Movie producer Steve Bing died from an apparent suicide Monday afternoon in Century City, Variety reported. He was 55. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Steve Bing has died aged 55. [Video]

Steve Bing has died aged 55.

Steve Bing has died aged 55. Law enforcement sources have told TMZ the screenwriter and former partner of Elizabeth Hurley passed away after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this