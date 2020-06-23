Film producer, wealthy heir, political donor Steve Bing dies
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Movie producer, film financier, real estate heir and major Democratic political donor Steve Bing has died. He was 55. The Los Angeles County coroner said Bing died Monday at his residence in the Century City section of Los Angeles. The coroner did not cite a cause and said an autopsy is […]
Steve Bing has died aged 55. Law enforcement sources have told TMZ the screenwriter and former partner of Elizabeth Hurley passed away after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century..
