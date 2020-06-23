Global  

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 42,927 after another 171 people die

WorldNews Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 42,927 after another 171 people dieFigures are released daily by the Department of Health The UK’s official coronavirus death toll has risen to 42,927 after another 171 people died. It followed the announcement that 15 deaths had been recorded yesterday – the lowest number since lockdown began in March. NHS England said that 46 deaths in hospitals had been recorded today. There were five deaths recorded in Wales, while in Scotland there were four deaths and in Northern Ireland there was one death. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today that the virus had been controlled to the degree that lockdown measures could ease from July 4. Advertisement He said the ‘national hibernation’...
News video: Californians Ordered To Wear Masks

Californians Ordered To Wear Masks 00:32

 California officials have ordered residents to wear masks in “most settings outside the home". Officials say the new rule is necessary because too many Californians were not wearing masks. According to Reuters, residents must wear masks outdoors and “in any indoor space". Exceptions will be made...

The Department of Health and Social Care said 42,927 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday.

