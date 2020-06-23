UK coronavirus death toll rises to 42,927 after another 171 people die Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Figures are released daily by the Department of Health The UK's official coronavirus death toll has risen to 42,927 after another 171 people died. It followed the announcement that 15 deaths had been recorded yesterday – the lowest number since lockdown began in March. NHS England said that 46 deaths in hospitals had been recorded today. There were five deaths recorded in Wales , while in Scotland there were four deaths and in Northern Ireland there was one death. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today that the virus had been controlled to the degree that lockdown measures could ease from July 4.


