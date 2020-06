अबनीश कुमार RT @dna: Late actor #InderKumar's wife demands stop on #nepotism; accuses #KaranJohar, #ShahRukhKhan of not helping her husband https://t.… 6 minutes ago Salmankhan fan RT @navneet_mundhra: Late Inder Kumar's wife says Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar destroyed their husband's career. Humiliated him. Inder Ku… 8 minutes ago DNA Late actor #InderKumar's wife demands stop on #nepotism; accuses #KaranJohar, #ShahRukhKhan of not helping her husb… https://t.co/trFUrbKAQE 10 minutes ago Asif Asif Late actor Inder Kumar's wife Pallavi shares how her husband was a victim of ‘nepotism’; accuses Shah Rukh Khan and… https://t.co/wWdBnWB6Vh 11 minutes ago OnlineKhabarHub Inder Kumar's wife accuses Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar of blocking the late actor; Calls for ban on nepotism… https://t.co/t5pw0SklZS 17 minutes ago