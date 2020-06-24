Global  

Joe Biden turns focus to Wisconsin with battle-tested hires

Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Joe Biden turns focus to Wisconsin with battle-tested hiresPresumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is turning to a quartet of experienced Wisconsin political operatives to lead his campaign in a state that helped deliver President Donald Trump an Electoral College majority four years ago. The former vice president’s campaign unveiled the team to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Wisconsin, where Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, joins newly emerging battleground Arizona as the first two states where Biden has named his campaign team. Two veterans of Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s successful 2018 reelection campaign will run Biden’s Wisconsin operation. Danielle Melfi, who was Baldwin’s political engagement chief, is Biden’s new...
