California Paralympian Angela Madsen dies rowing alone across Pacific Ocean Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

By Gary Metzker, Contributing writer Long Beach 's Angela Madsen, a three-time Paralympian and U.S. Marine veteran, has died while trying to become the first paraplegic, first openly gay athlete and oldest woman to row across the Pacific Ocean , her wife said Tuesday, June 23. She was 60. Madsen set out from Marina del Rey in a 20-foot rowboat in April with the goal of reaching the Hawaii Yacht Club, in Honolulu , within four months. Deb Madsen, the rower's wife, said in a Tuesday Facebook post that Angela Madsen sent her a text message on Saturday night, June 20. But on Sunday, Angela Madsen was not responding to her wife's messages, Deb Madsen said.


