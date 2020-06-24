Global  

Jon Stewart talks 'Irresistible' political twists, explains that Steve Carell face lick

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Jon Stewart goes comedic with his second political movie, 'Irresistible,' which reunites him with former 'Daily Show' correspondent Steve Carell.
News video: Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible' takes aim at American politics

Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible' takes aim at American politics 01:38

 Comedian Jon Stewart has taken "the redundancy of the political system" and turned it into a comedy with a twist with his new film, "Irresistible." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

