NASCAR shares picture of noose from Bubba Wallace's garage, says search at all tracks found only one pulldown rope in noose
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
NASCAR said in a sweep of 1,684 garage stalls at 29 tracks, found 11 pulldown ropes in a knot and just one noose: The one in Bubba Wallace's garage.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Nascar: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage 00:34
A noose was found in a garage at the Talladega super-speedway overnight. The garage belonged to Bubba Wallace, Nascar's only black driver. Nascar said they are outraged and launching an investigation.
