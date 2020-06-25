NASCAR shares picture of noose from Bubba Wallace's garage, says search at all tracks found only one pulldown rope in noose



Related videos from verified sources Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime



NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is speaking out against claims that he orchestrated the discovery of a noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:27 Published 6 hours ago Two dogs fall into 24ft well before one survives with CPR and the other dies



Rescuers struggled to retrieve two pet dogs that were drowning in a deep well after accidentally falling inside while they were playing. Devastated owner Channipa Klinhom heard her two pet dogs.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:50 Published 15 hours ago FBI: No hate crime against Bubba Wallace



After an FBI investigation into the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage, they have deemed it not a hate crime. Wallace says the noose was still disturbing, whether it was a hate crime or not. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:44 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this