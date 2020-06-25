Global  

NASCAR shares picture of noose from Bubba Wallace's garage, says search at all tracks found only one pulldown rope in noose

USATODAY.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
NASCAR said in a sweep of 1,684 garage stalls at 29 tracks, found 11 pulldown ropes in a knot and just one noose: The one in Bubba Wallace's garage.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nascar: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage

Nascar: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage 00:34

 A noose was found in a garage at the Talladega super-speedway overnight. The garage belonged to Bubba Wallace, Nascar's only black driver. Nascar said they are outraged and launching an investigation.

