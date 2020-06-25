Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden, Trump stage rare dueling events in pandemic era

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are swinging through key battleground states on Thursday, presenting dueling events in a way that hasn’t happened much in the age of coronavirus and that will showcase their contrasting styles in response to the pandemic. The former vice president is meeting […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'He's like a child' -Biden on Trump's COVID-19 response

'He's like a child' -Biden on Trump's COVID-19 response 01:38

 During remarks in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Thursday, former Vice-President Joe Biden called out President Trump for his "whining and self-pity" while the nation goes through a pandemic.

Related videos from verified sources

'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump [Video]

'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks [Video]

Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks

CNN reports polling reveals President Donald Trump is now at one of the weakest points of his presidency. Despite his incumbency, a spate of national polls indicates if the 2020 US presidential..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:54Published
Biden: Trump Has No Plan For Economy Except To Hang An 'Open For Business' Sign [Video]

Biden: Trump Has No Plan For Economy Except To Hang An 'Open For Business' Sign

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will discuss plans to safely reopen a US economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reports Biden will speak on the issue when he visits the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this

victoria_roark

Victoria roark RT @Local12: Should wearing face masks be mandatory or optional until the pandemic is over? Can local health departments implement mandato… 2 days ago

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV Should wearing face masks be mandatory or optional until the pandemic is over? Can local health departments implem… https://t.co/ONRjpEOcdy 2 days ago

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV Should wearing face masks be mandatory or optional until the pandemic is over? Can local health departments implem… https://t.co/rv27bP77Rt 2 days ago

bluebullt1

Magalie Abraham Dueling Trump-Biden events offer contrasting virus responses https://t.co/jHErhvBNNW via @YahooNews 3 days ago

victoria_roark

Victoria roark RT @Local12: WATCH: #JoeBiden says he "would do everything possible" to ensure that Americans wear masks in public if elected president.… 3 days ago

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV WATCH: #JoeBiden says he "would do everything possible" to ensure that Americans wear masks in public if elected pr… https://t.co/xlvXtpiF1W 4 days ago

uzonnamichael

uzonnamichael RT @YWN: Biden, Trump Stage Rare Dueling Events In Pandemic Era https://t.co/ZNv8AoKeBa 4 days ago

hippyniki

niki 😷🕊☮️ 🕊 Dueling Trump-Biden events offer contrasting virus responses https://t.co/fkMUAmNKdO 4 days ago