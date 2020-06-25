Global  

Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his Tower

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken issue with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump’s namesake Manhattan tower. Trump tweeted Thursday that de Blasio “wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big […]
Video credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Colorado secretary of state says it's 'a shame' Trump spreading false claims about mail ballots

Colorado secretary of state says it's 'a shame' Trump spreading false claims about mail ballots 01:45

 Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold pushed back Monday against lies spread by President Donald Trump in tweets and an interview earlier in the day regarding Colorado’s mail-in ballot voting system.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate [Video]

Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate

While President Donald Trump will visit New Jersey, he doesn’t plan to follow the state’s new quarantine mandate. New Jersey issued an order requiring visitors in states with a high number of cases..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare [Video]

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare. The Trump administration asserts..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
President Trump: 10,000 Wisconsin jobs to be created by Marinette shipbuilding contract [Video]

President Trump: 10,000 Wisconsin jobs to be created by Marinette shipbuilding contract

President Donald Trump traveled to Wisconsin Thursday for a brief town hall event in Green Bay before his main stop in Marinette where he toured a shipyard and gave a speech in front of hundreds of..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump hits back at de Blasio plan for BLM mural outside Trump Tower

 The plan by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, which was previously reported by the New York Post and is one of several such murals set to go up in the city,...
FOXNews.com


