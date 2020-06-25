Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his Tower
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken issue with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump’s namesake Manhattan tower. Trump tweeted Thursday that de Blasio “wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big […]
