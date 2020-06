Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accusers for $20 Million Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two anonymous Twitter users who accused the singer of sexual assault. The lawsuit refers to the women as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, who tweeted using the names Danielle and Kadi. Danielle tweeted that Bieber sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014, in a Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two anonymous Twitter users who accused the singer of sexual assault. The lawsuit refers to the women as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, who tweeted using the names Danielle and Kadi. Danielle tweeted that Bieber sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014, in a Four Seasons Hotel room in... 👓 View full article