Coronavirus: Boxing legend Roberto Duran tests positive, son confirms Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The son of boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran said Thursday that his father tested positive for the coronavirus. Robin Duran confirmed to En Segundos Panama that his father, 69, had tested positive for The son of boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran said Thursday that his father tested positive for the coronavirus. Robin Duran confirmed to En Segundos Panama that his father, 69, had tested positive for COVID-19 . “My dad’s exams have just arrived and confirm that he is positive for COVID-19,” En Segundos Panama quoted Robin Duran in a tweet. “Thank God. For now he is not with symptoms beyond a cold. We will be... 👓 View full article

