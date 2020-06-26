Global  

Coronavirus: Boxing legend Roberto Duran tests positive, son confirms

Friday, 26 June 2020
Coronavirus: Boxing legend Roberto Duran tests positive, son confirmsThe son of boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran said Thursday that his father tested positive for the coronavirus. Robin Duran confirmed to En Segundos Panama that his father, 69, had tested positive for COVID-19. “My dad’s exams have just arrived and confirm that he is positive for COVID-19,” En Segundos Panama quoted Robin Duran in a tweet. “Thank God. For now he is not with symptoms beyond a cold. We will be...
