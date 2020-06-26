Yemen: Coronavirus aid loss 'harming millions of children'

Video credit: Wochit Business - Published 1 week ago If You're At Risk Of Eviction In The 'Housing Apocalypse,' Do These Things Now 00:44 As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic gathered steam, US lawmakers moved to protect newly unemployed Americans from evictions. But now, eviction freezes are set to expire on various dates before the end of the summer. According to Business Insider, roughly 20% of Americans were unable to pay all...