Related videos from verified sources Future of facial recognition technology



The Detroit Police Department's use of facial recognition technology is being debated again as the contract for it's use is up for renewal in the wake of the police reform controversy following the.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:27 Published 1 week ago Detroit demonstrators calling for city to cease use of facial recognition technology



Detroit demonstrators calling for city to cease use of facial recognition technology Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago Hair stylists, barbers return to work in Michigan



Hair stylists, barbers return to work in Michigan Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Detroit says 'shoddy' work led to arrest tied to technology DETROIT (AP) — A Black man who was wrongly arrested after the use of facial recognition technology by Detroit police will have his DNA, fingerprints and...

SeattlePI.com 5 hours ago





Tweets about this