Related videos from verified sources Spain lifts coronavirus state of emergency and reopens borders



Spain's borders now open to EU countries except Portugal, as well as Schengen Area members outside the bloc and the UK. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published 5 days ago Colombian Puppeteer in Madrid Starts YouTube Puppet Show Amid Coronavirus Lockdown!



A Colombian puppeteer and actress who moved to Spain, only to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic; Is now using her time to record puppet shows from her balcony. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago What Exactly is “Virus Tourism?” The Germans and the Spanish are Trying it Out



In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, travel is going to look a lot different. And in Europe, Germans are testing out “virus tourism” that would allow citizens to travel to the Balearic Islands.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this