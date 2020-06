Norman Goldner RT @Variety: ‘The Simpsons’ Will ‘No Longer Have White Actors Voice Non-White Characters,’ Producers Say https://t.co/kKnZ6M4Ad8 23 seconds ago

WonderCAM RT @rebeccagyeo: 2020 has been catastrophic in many ways, but it's also brought huge progress & awareness in our industry that needs applau… 27 seconds ago

Spinelli #BLM RT @QuickTake: NEW: “Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters." The Simpsons has released… 1 minute ago

Johnny Collaro RT @prodnose: The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice POC characters. OK and good. If British media applied the same discipline… 2 minutes ago

Rebecca Yeo 2020 has been catastrophic in many ways, but it's also brought huge progress & awareness in our industry that needs… https://t.co/BFXFrgCETp 3 minutes ago

Superhero Warrior Champions England⚽🥅 #YNWA🏅👑🏆 RT @DiscussingFilm: The producers behind ‘THE SIMPSONS’ have said that: “Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors v… 3 minutes ago

RB RT @nypost: 'The Simpsons' will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters https://t.co/egzfv7iKuL https://t.co/tMoLDFRYQh 3 minutes ago