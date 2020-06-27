Global  

One News Page

'The Simpsons' will no longer use white actors for BIPOC characters

Mashable Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
The Simpsons is getting with the times.
"Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have White actors voice non-White characters," said a statement from the show's producers, released Friday (h/t The Hollywood Reporter). The move comes in the midst of a Hollywood reckoning that's seen numerous individuals and creative teams...
