'The Simpsons' will no longer use white actors for BIPOC characters
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () The Simpsons is getting with the times.
"Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have White actors voice non-White characters," said a statement from the show's producers, released Friday (h/t The Hollywood Reporter). The move comes in the midst of a Hollywood reckoning that's seen numerous individuals and creative teams...
Since filmmaking started in the late 19th century, the role of African Americans has progressed slowly over time. These roles are an important influence for African Americans to see a positive image of..