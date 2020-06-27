Global  

Family Guy + The Simpsons Stop Using White People To Voice Black Characters 20 Years Later: “I Will Be Stepping Down From The Role”

SOHH Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Family Guy + The Simpsons Stop Using White People To Voice Black Characters 20 Years Later: “I Will Be Stepping Down From The Role”Fox’s “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” are changing it up. The two iconic adult cartoons have decided to recast key characters portrayed by white actors with people of color. Cleveland x Mike This week, “Family Guy” star Mike Henry sparked headlines after announcing he would remove himself from the role of black character Cleveland Brown. […]

The post Family Guy + The Simpsons Stop Using White People To Voice Black Characters 20 Years Later: “I Will Be Stepping Down From The Role” appeared first on .
