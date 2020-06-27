Family Guy + The Simpsons Stop Using White People To Voice Black Characters 20 Years Later: “I Will Be Stepping Down From The Role”
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () Fox’s “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” are changing it up. The two iconic adult cartoons have decided to recast key characters portrayed by white actors with people of color. Cleveland x Mike This week, “Family Guy” star Mike Henry sparked headlines after announcing he would remove himself from the role of black character Cleveland Brown. […]
The post Family Guy + The Simpsons Stop Using White People To Voice Black Characters 20 Years Later: “I Will Be Stepping Down From The Role” appeared first on .
Einstein loves to watch the squirrel play outside, so it's fitting that he would enjoy playing with toy squirrels inside! He waves to the family of toy squirrels who has nested in the trunk of a plush..