Family Guy + The Simpsons Stop Using White People To Voice Black Characters 20 Years Later: “I Will Be Stepping Down From The Role” Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Fox’s “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” are changing it up. The two iconic adult cartoons have decided to recast key characters portrayed by white actors with people of color. Cleveland x Mike This week, “Family Guy” star Mike Henry sparked headlines after announcing he would remove himself from the role of black character Cleveland Brown. […]



