L’Oreal to remove words like ‘whitening’ from skin products

Seattle Times Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — French cosmetics giant L’Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products, a move that comes amid global protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States. The company said in a statement Saturday that it “has decided to remove the […]
