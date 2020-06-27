L’Oreal to remove words like ‘whitening’ from skin products
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () PARIS (AP) — French cosmetics giant L’Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products, a move that comes amid global protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States. The company said in a statement Saturday that it “has decided to remove the […]
Unilever has said that it will drop 'fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' brand of skin lightening products. These products were criticized for promoting negative stereotypes about darker skin tones. The move comes following backlash on social media in wake of Black Lives Matter movement. Products marketed...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” in its skin care products... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times