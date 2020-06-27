Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from skin products

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — French cosmetics giant L’Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products, a move that comes amid global protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.

The company said in a statement Saturday that it "has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products.”

L'Oreal's decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever on Thursday. It is among a number of companies that have been the target of criticism in the wake of Floyd's death following his arrest in Minneapolis.

Earlier this month, L’Oreal tweeted that that it “stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind. ... Speaking out is worth it.” The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company’s business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.

English model Munroe Bergdorf notably accused the beauty brand of hypocrisy for having fired her three years ago. Bergdorf was sacked as L’Oreal UK’s first openly transgender model in 2017 for decrying “the racial violence of white people."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely'

Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' 01:07

 Unilever has said that it will drop 'fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' brand of skin lightening products. These products were criticized for promoting negative stereotypes about darker skin tones. The move comes following backlash on social media in wake of Black Lives Matter movement. Products marketed...

Related videos from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson Cease Production Of Lightening Products [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Cease Production Of Lightening Products

The corporation behind Johnson's, Neutrogena, Clean & Clear, and more has just vowed to stop selling two lines of skin-care products used for skin-lightening overseas. On June 19, in the wake of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Kanye West Has Filed For A Yeezy Cosmetic Trademark [Video]

Kanye West Has Filed For A Yeezy Cosmetic Trademark

Kanye West has applied for a trademark on Yeezy-branded cosmetics. Companies often file trademarks to protect intellectual property without actually selling products. The move has sparked speculation..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Pour Moi Skin Care Products To Pamper Yourself [Video]

Pour Moi Skin Care Products To Pamper Yourself

Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with Ulli Haslacher, the founder of Pour Moi Skin Care, about how her products are a great way to pamper yourself.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

L’Oreal to remove words like ‘whitening’ from skin products

 PARIS (AP) — French cosmetics giant L’Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products, a move that comes amid...
Seattle Times

Unilever to drop terms like 'whitening' from beauty products

 THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” in its skin care products...
SeattlePI.com

Unilever to drop terms like ‘whitening’ from beauty products

 THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” in its skin care products...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this