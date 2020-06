Related videos from verified sources Russia WW2 parade goes ahead despite virus fears



President Vladimir Putin said the parade could go ahead as coronavirus had retreated in the country. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:18 Published 4 days ago Colorado residents plan car parade to celebrate LGBT pride



With Denver’s PrideFest parade going virtual this year, the neighboring municipality of Edgewater is filling the void with a car parade. Credit: KDVR Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago How to Honor Pride This Year



With many pride marches around the country canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, you may be wondering how to celebrate Pride this year. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this