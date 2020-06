Poland's president, liberal rival set for runoff — exit poll Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda has won the first round of Poland's presidential election, garnering 41.8%, an exit poll showed. The vote had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this