Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady
Monday, 29 June 2020 () BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million […]
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about the New England Patriots, and how he expects they will perform sans Tom Brady in the 2020 season. Mangini is confident that with a healed..
Behind the scenes footage of a Tom Brady photo shoot shows him wearing his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey for the first time. Nick Wright shares his thoughts on the photo shoot with Kevin Wildes and Chris..
