Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Eric Mangini is confident we will see 'a new level of talent' from Stidham & Patriots [Video]

Eric Mangini is confident we will see 'a new level of talent' from Stidham & Patriots

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about the New England Patriots, and how he expects they will perform sans Tom Brady in the 2020 season. Mangini is confident that with a healed..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:25Published
Will the Patriots without Tom Brady turn into the Bulls without Michael Jordan? Colin Cowherd discusses [Video]

Will the Patriots without Tom Brady turn into the Bulls without Michael Jordan? Colin Cowherd discusses

With Tom Brady officially out of New England, Colin Cowherd discusses if the team could turn into the Chicago Bulls were once Michael Jordan left the franchise.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:09Published
Nick Wright reacts to Tom Brady in his new Buccaneers jersey [Video]

Nick Wright reacts to Tom Brady in his new Buccaneers jersey

Behind the scenes footage of a Tom Brady photo shoot shows him wearing his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey for the first time. Nick Wright shares his thoughts on the photo shoot with Kevin Wildes and Chris..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Cam Newton returns to Fantasy football relevance for 2020 after signing with Patriots, who really needed him

 The Patriots signed Cam Newton, giving them a high-upside replacement for Tom Brady who could still be a Fantasy difference maker.
CBS Sports

Patriots Sign Cam Newton to One-Year Deal

 The quarterback, the N.F.L.’s most valuable player in the 2015 season, will battle to fill Tom Brady’s old spot at New England.
NYTimes.com

Patriots sign quarterback Cam Newton to 1-year deal: report

 The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Sunday, months after the team parted ways with six-time Super...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

khightower

Kyle Hightower RT @AP_NFL: AP Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady, one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million. by @jgolen https://t.co/xwi… 3 seconds ago

KCBD11

KCBD NewsChannel11 NFL: The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 201… https://t.co/2GXBdnXzmR 11 seconds ago

MomSonya

Sonya GiGi Brown Landers RT @HenryChu_wbko: Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady https://t.co/d2vBbFo71n 44 seconds ago

KGETnews

KGET 17 News Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady https://t.co/B54crEAD2i 1 minute ago

brandonbaldwin3

brandon baldwin RT @waff48: Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady https://t.co/db27gSPWSC 1 minute ago

HenryChu_wbko

Henry Chu Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady https://t.co/d2vBbFo71n 3 minutes ago

FOX8NOLA

FOX 8 New Orleans Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady https://t.co/2Brnwu12ts 4 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady https://t.co/gIj8JQgCmV #AthleteContracts… https://t.co/bMHfSWk34W 4 minutes ago