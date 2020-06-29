Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years Nicole Young files for divorce
Monday, 29 June 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years Nicole Young has filed for divorce. Young filed documents seeking to end her marriage with Dr. Dre — the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young — on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Nicole Young, 50, cited irreconcilable differences […]
