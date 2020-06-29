Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years Nicole Young files for divorce

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years Nicole Young has filed for divorce. Young filed documents seeking to end her marriage with Dr. Dre — the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young — on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Nicole Young, 50, cited irreconcilable differences […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrate 14th wedding anniversary 00:50

 Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrate 14th wedding anniversary The country singer has heaped praise on his wife as they recently marked their 14th wedding anniversary. He wrote on Instagram: Meanwhile, Keith previously revealed his wife Nicole has been a "huge influence" on his creativity. He...

Related videos from verified sources

More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States [Video]

More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States

More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States According to NBC News, more adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are testing positive for coronavirus, especially in states that are seeing spikes..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
British gym instructor quizzed over love triangle death of Ukrainian woman on Thai island [Video]

British gym instructor quizzed over love triangle death of Ukrainian woman on Thai island

A British gym instructor has been quizzed over the suspected murder of a pretty Ukrainian woman who was in a love triangle with him and her husband. Phillip Armstrong, 47, was interviewed by police..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:25Published
Ukrainian woman, 32, found dead on Thai island two months after leaving husband for another man [Video]

Ukrainian woman, 32, found dead on Thai island two months after leaving husband for another man

A Ukrainian woman has been found dead on a Thai island two months after leaving her husband for another man. Olha Frolova, 32, was reported missing by her estranged partner Dimas Frolov, 40on May 25..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Dr. Dre's Wife, Nicole Young, Files for Divorce

 Dr. Dre and his wife of 24 years are ending their marriage ... she's filed for divorce. Nicole Young filed the paperwork Monday, citing the usual irreconcilable...
TMZ.com

Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young files for divorce after 24 years of marriage: reports

 Rapper and business mogul Dr. Dre and his wife of 24 years are over.
FOXNews.com

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce As He Wraps Up Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Sequel

 The couple was married for 24 years and have two adult children.
HipHopDX


Tweets about this