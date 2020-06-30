UK PM Johnson's answer to COVID-19 downturn: 'Build, build, build' Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

By William James LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris By William James LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to spend the economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis with a speech on Tuesday promising to fast-track 5 billion pounds ($6.15 billion) of infrastructure investment. Britain shut down swathes of its economy for nearly three months when COVID -19 threatened to run out of control, forcing the government to borrow tens of billions of pounds to keep companies afloat and limit job losses. Now, as business gradually restarts,... 👓 View full article

