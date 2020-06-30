Global  

Businesses chafe in Leicester as UK city faces new lockdown

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Stores closed their doors Tuesday and schools prepared to send children home in the English city of Leicester, where the British government has imposed a local lockdown to contain a spike in coronavirus cases. The reintroduction of restrictions on the city of 330,000 people came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared […]
 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side “will react accordingly” if lockdown measures are tightened in the city. Reports over the weekend have highlighted a spike in coronavirus cases in Leicester and there have been suggestions a stricter local lockdown might be necessary.

