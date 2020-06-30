|
Businesses chafe in Leicester as UK city faces new lockdown
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Stores closed their doors Tuesday and schools prepared to send children home in the English city of Leicester, where the British government has imposed a local lockdown to contain a spike in coronavirus cases. The reintroduction of restrictions on the city of 330,000 people came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared […]
