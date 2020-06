Reports: Germany revamping elite army unit over extremism Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister reportedly plans to restructure the country’s special forces unit after numerous allegations of far-right extremism. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has called a news conference for Wednesday to talk about a “structural analysis” of the Kommando Spezialkraefte, or KSK, unit, following up on an analysis she ordered in May. Her […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this