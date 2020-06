Ronaldo’s rocket powers Juventus to 3-1 win at Genoa Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

ROME (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a long-range rocket on a night when each Juventus goal was more spectacular than the other in a 3-1 win at relegation-threatened Genoa. Chasing a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title, the victory restored Juventus’ four-point lead over Lazio, which won 2-1 at Torino earlier Tuesday. Since losing […] 👓 View full article

