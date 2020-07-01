Global  

New cellphone driving laws go into effect Wednesday in Idaho, Indiana and South Dakota. How effective are similar bans in other states?

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Idaho, Indiana and South Dakota will join 22 other states that already require phones be in hands-free mode while driving, according to national data.
