New cellphone driving laws go into effect Wednesday in Idaho, Indiana and South Dakota. How effective are similar bans in other states?

Should Bars Reopen?



The U.S. national tally of COVID-19 cases stands at more than 2.4 million with nearly 125, 000 deaths. According to Gizmodo, a spike in cases happened when a number of states decided to reopen. Now states like Florida and Texas are reclosing bars or banning the consumption of alcohol at its bars. Kaiser Health News reported that bars in Idaho, Louisiana, Wisconsin and Florida are linked to coronavirus outbreaks.

