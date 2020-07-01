|
Trump: I’ll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is vowing to veto a massive defense bill to keep military bases such as Ft. Bragg named after Confederate officers, swimming against sentiment in his own party and imperiling a 3% pay raise for the troops. Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday to threaten a veto of a $741 […]
