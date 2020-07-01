Global  

Trump: I’ll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is vowing to veto a massive defense bill to keep military bases such as Ft. Bragg named after Confederate officers, swimming against sentiment in his own party and imperiling a 3% pay raise for the troops. Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday to threaten a veto of a $741 […]
President Trump: 'They' are trying to remove Jesus statues [Video]

President Trump: 'They' are trying to remove Jesus statues

President Trump says "unnamed forces" want to tear down statues of Jesus. It's not clear who he's referring to, but protesters have toppled statues of confederate leaders over the last few weeks.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump Wants To Guard Monuments [Video]

Trump Wants To Guard Monuments

President Donald Trump claimed he “authorized” police to protect monuments from anti-racism protesters, who have been toppling racist Confederate statues across the country.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:54Published
$4,000 to explore America? [Video]

$4,000 to explore America?

The next stimulus package could include a 4 thousand dollar credit for you and your family to take a vacation. That's because President Trump wants to help kick start the hospitality industry in places..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published

Trump threatens veto of defense bill over amendment renaming bases that honor Confederates

 President Trump late Tuesday night threatened to veto the must-pass bill to fund the military for the 2021 fiscal year if it includes an amendment introduced by...
FOXNews.com


Rashtrakut

Rashtrakut The second president of the Confederacy seems upset https://t.co/B0pLakcixY 4 seconds ago

PrestonHornsby

Preston Hornsby RT @AP_Politics: President Trump vows to veto a massive defense bill to keep military bases such as Ft. Bragg named after Confederate offic… 27 seconds ago

Jimmyu52678000

Jmrod2007 RT @CBSNews: Trump says he'll veto defense bill over renaming bases honoring Confederate leaders https://t.co/UccKU5x1Dn 33 seconds ago

GweninKC

GweninKC ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Debwrightjones: The President will Veto the Defense Authorization bill being pushed by "Pocahontas" Warren that will rename Confederat… 42 seconds ago

13NewsNow

13News Now President Trump says he'll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names https://t.co/Pw77OsC0zX 59 seconds ago

IBTimes

Intl. Business Times The president has said he would never consider renaming bases named for Confederate leaders, which he says have bec… https://t.co/Q40gh7c8H4 1 minute ago

AnRycke

Rycke Brown Trump: I'll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names https://t.co/p77wFZohrJ Chuck Schumer: "I dare Trump to veto the bill..." 1 minute ago

3LeggedDemon

Puccinell RT @VICENews: Either U.S. military bases named after Confederate generals keep their monikers, or Trump is vetoing the entire defense spend… 1 minute ago