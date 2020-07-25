Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump promises to not rename military bases honouring Confederate leaders

WorldNews Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump promises to not rename military bases honouring Confederate leadersWashington [United States]: President Donald Trump made a vow yesterday to repeal legislation renaming military bases that honour Confederate leaders. He said this after Congress overwhelmingly voted to pass the move of renaming the military bases, this week. Trump had earlier threatened to use his presidential veto power to kill the $740 billion defense bill. However, he was overruled by lawmakers when the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order

 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If President Donald Trump succeeds in getting undocumented immigrants excluded from being counted in the redrawing of U.S. House..
WorldNews

A 2020 Question 100 Days Out: Will the Elections Be Free and Fair?

 President Trump baselessly rages about voter fraud, while Joe Biden warns of foreign interference.
NYTimes.com

Democrats have gone ‘stone cold left,’ want to turn America into ‘Venezuela on steroids’ – Trump

 President Donald Trump has called on the Republican-held Senate to kill a bill that would overturn his controversial travel ban. The Democrats, he said, want to..
WorldNews

As America tops 4 million COVID cases, the cult of Donald Trump has become a death cult

 People who refuse to wear a mask are bolstering their sore egos. Their national motto is not 'E Pluribus Unum,' it's 'You're not the boss of me.'
USATODAY.com

Confederate States of America Confederate States of America Secessionist confederate republic in North America from 1861 to 1865

VA removes Confederate statues from state Capitol

 Virginia has removed from its iconic state capitol the busts and a statue honoring Confederate generals and officials. That includes a bronze statue of Gen...
USATODAY.com

Who was Edmund Pettus? Selma bridge got its name from Confederate general, KKK leader

 It became an iconic site of in the battle for equality, but the Edmund Pettus Bridge is named after a former Confederate general and KKK leader.
USATODAY.com

House weighs removing Capitol's racist statues

 The House was poised to vote Wednesday on legislation to remove statues of Confederate leaders from the Capitol. (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Congress Was Already Broken. The Coronavirus Could Make it Worse.

 A new report says that a sweeping change in institutional culture is needed for Congress to regain public trust. The challenges of the coronavirus are feeding..
NYTimes.com
'Low-point' in Rajasthan politics: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Congress protest against Governor [Video]

'Low-point' in Rajasthan politics: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Congress protest against Governor

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore criticised Congress government's behaviour outside Governor Kalraj Mishra's House and called it a "low-point" in Rajasthan politics. Rathore said, "What Congress government did at Governor House was a low-point in Rajasthan politics. There is no governance, those in power are lodged at a five-star hotel since weeks. People are suffering due to various issues. And they are saying that they cannot take responsibility of Governor's security, then you can understand the law and order situation in Rajasthan." A BJP delegation met Governor Kalraj Mishra over the COVID-19 situation in the state on July 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to protest in front of all Raj Bhawans across India

 Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening the assembly session.
DNA

Priyanka Gandhi writes letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, slams state govt over Covid-19 handling

 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, saying that at a time when..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices [Video]

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Florida [Video]

Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Florida

Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Florida President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the Jacksonville convention on Thursday. Donald Trump, via 'The New York Times' Trump was responsible..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Trump Cancels GOP Florida Convention [Video]

Trump Cancels GOP Florida Convention

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Florida, President Donald Trump has called off the GOP convention set to take place in Jacksonville.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this