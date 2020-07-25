Donald Trump promises to not rename military bases honouring Confederate leaders

'Low-point' in Rajasthan politics: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Congress protest against Governor



BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore criticised Congress government's behaviour outside Governor Kalraj Mishra's House and called it a "low-point" in Rajasthan politics. Rathore said, "What Congress government did at Governor House was a low-point in Rajasthan politics. There is no governance, those in power are lodged at a five-star hotel since weeks. People are suffering due to various issues. And they are saying that they cannot take responsibility of Governor's security, then you can understand the law and order situation in Rajasthan." A BJP delegation met Governor Kalraj Mishra over the COVID-19 situation in the state on July 25.

