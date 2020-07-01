Global  

Seattle police are clearing the CHOP zone and making arrests after mayor orders protesters to leave

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Mayor Jenny Durkan has ordered Seattle protesters to vacate the CHOP zone in Capitol Hill. Police are making arrests and clearing the streets.
 [NFA] Seattle authorities moved on Wednesday to dismantle a protest zone that the city's police chief derided as "lawless and brutal." Jillian Kitchener has more.

Seattle Police Disperse Protestors in CHOP Following Emergency Order According to CNN, at least 13 people were arrested in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest area on Wednesday. Mayor Jenny Durkan..

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (otherwise known as Chaz or Chop) was established by George Floyd protesters after the Seattle police department vacated its East Precinct building on the site. Over..

A group of protesters in St. Louis walked on a private street on Sunday to demonstrate outside the mayor's home. The protesters opposed Mayor Lyda Krewson's decision to publish the names and addresses..

 Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city's "occupied" protest zone, tearing down demonstrators' tents, and using bicycles to herd the protesters...
 Police disperse Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone (CHOP) and arrests have been made after an emergency order by Mayor Jenny Durkan.  
 Seattle police converged on the city’s “occupied” protest zone after mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order for protesters to vacate the area.
