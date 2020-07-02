|
Trump’s Mount Rushmore welcoming committee will include tribal protesters
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Tribal leaders in South Dakota plan to protest President Donald Trump’s appearance Friday at an elaborate Mount Rushmore fireworks display, arguing that the event could worsen the state’s coronavirus outbreak and violates Native Americans’ claims to the Black Hills. The objections of seven Sioux tribal governments — all of whom had raised concerns when Trump […]
