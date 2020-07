Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists



US President Donald Trump participated in a Roundtable at Gateway Church in Texas’ Dallas. While addressing the gathering, Trump warned against labeling decent Americans as racists or bigots. He.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:24 Published 3 weeks ago More Than a Quarter of Americans Consider Trump a Man of Faith: Poll



When it comes to President Trump, 27 percent of Americans believe either somewhat or strongly that he is a man of faith. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago Most Americans Sympathize With Current Protests, Poll Finds



Most Americans Sympathize With Current Protests, Poll Finds Just over 1,000 people participated in a recent online survey from Reuters/Ipsos. Results show that 64 percent have sympathy for.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this