Britain's citizenship offer to Hong Kong: how China could respond
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
China said UK will ‘bear all consequences’, raising possibility of retaliation China has responded angrily to a UK promise to offer nearly 3 million residents of Hong Kong with British national overseas status (BNO), the right to settle in the UK. China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian,...
Hong Kong: China accuses UK of 'gross interference' over citizenship offerChina has accused the UK of “gross interference” in Hong Kong’s affairs over Britain’s offer to give British National Overseas (BNO)...
WorldNews
U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong says security law use a ‘tragedy’HONG KONG--The top American diplomat in Hong Kong said Monday that it is a “tragedy” to use the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s new national security..
WorldNews
Tensions heat up in South China Sea as US makes significant show of forceHong Kong (CNN)For the first time in six years, two US Navy aircraft carriers are in the South China Sea, the latest show of military might from Washington as it..
WorldNews
Hong Kong security law: Pro-democracy books pulled from librariesProminent activist Joshua Wong says the measure is "one step away from actual book banning".
BBC News
USA May Go the Opposite Way of China on Facial Recognition: Where Does India Stand?With Black Lives Matter protests hitting the streets in USA in light of George Floyd’s murder, questions regarding the use of facial recognition by police..
WorldNews
India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry
Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit
China takes measures against 4 US media companiesBEIJING (AP) — China has demanded staff and business information from four U.S. media companies including The Associated Press in what it called a necessary..
WorldNews
UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong KongersLONDON (AP) — Britain announced Wednesday that it was extending residency rights to up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the British National Overseas..
WorldNews
UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson
