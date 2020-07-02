Global  

Britain's citizenship offer to Hong Kong: how China could respond

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Britain's citizenship offer to Hong Kong: how China could respondChina said UK will ‘bear all consequences’, raising possibility of retaliation China has responded angrily to a UK promise to offer nearly 3 million residents of Hong Kong with British national overseas status (BNO), the right to settle in the UK. China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian,...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong: What is happening in the Asian economic hub?

Hong Kong: What is happening in the Asian economic hub? 01:37

 Boris Johnson has accused China of breaching a key treaty with Britain by imposing a heavily criticised national security law on Hong Kong.But what is the background to the legislation, why is the UK concerned, and how has the world responded?

Hong Kong: China accuses UK of 'gross interference' over citizenship offer

 China has accused the UK of “gross interference” in Hong Kong’s affairs over Britain’s offer to give British National Overseas (BNO)...
WorldNews

U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong says security law use a ‘tragedy’

 HONG KONG--The top American diplomat in Hong Kong said Monday that it is a “tragedy” to use the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s new national security..
WorldNews

Tensions heat up in South China Sea as US makes significant show of force

 Hong Kong (CNN)For the first time in six years, two US Navy aircraft carriers are in the South China Sea, the latest show of military might from Washington as it..
WorldNews

Hong Kong security law: Pro-democracy books pulled from libraries

 Prominent activist Joshua Wong says the measure is "one step away from actual book banning".
BBC News

USA May Go the Opposite Way of China on Facial Recognition: Where Does India Stand?

 With Black Lives Matter protests hitting the streets in USA in light of George Floyd’s murder, questions regarding the use of facial recognition by police..
WorldNews

India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry [Video]

India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on July 06, the Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "China and India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage and deescalate the border situation at the third commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit [Video]

Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on PM Modi's Ladakh visit said that India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. He said, "No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point." Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh on July 03 to review the preparedness of the Army amid the ongoing standoff with China.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

China takes measures against 4 US media companies

 BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded staff and business information from four U.S. media companies including The Associated Press in what it called a necessary..
WorldNews

UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers

 LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Wednesday that it was extending residency rights to up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the British National Overseas..
WorldNews
UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson [Video]

UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain won't turn its back on the people of Hong Kong -- a former British colony -- if China imposes a national security law on the territory. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing [Video]

Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing

China imposed new national security laws on Hong Kong after decades of protests, which has impacted the relationship with Canada.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:25Published
For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone [Video]

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong [Video]

Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong

China's imposition of the new National Security Law for Hong Kong has led to a barrage of criticism. The US house of representatives approved sanctions that aim to penalise banks that do..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published

China warns of ‘corresponding measures’ over UK ‘interfering’ in Hong Kong

 China has said it reserves “the right to take corresponding measures” if the UK pushes forward with its plan to give three million Hong Kong residents the...
Belfast Telegraph

Pompeo: Hong Kong will be another 'communist-run city' under China's strict control

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was sadden by the mass arrests made in Hong Kong Wednesday, following the new national security laws China instated --...
FOXNews.com

Johnson pledges to give Hong Kong citizens UK rights after China’s ‘breach’

 Boris Johnson has pledged to extend the right of Hong Kong citizens to live and work in the UK after accusing China of a “clear and serious breach” of a...
Belfast Telegraph


