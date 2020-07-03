|
What to stream this weekend: 'Hamilton' on Disney+, Fourth of July war movie 'The Outpost'
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
With theaters closed, new films are streaming. Out this July 4 weekend: 'Hamilton' comes to Disney+ and Scott Eastwood goes to war in 'The Outpost.'
