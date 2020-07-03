Washington Redskins undergoing 'thorough review' of team's name

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in D.C. unless it changes its name. Multiple government officials have spoken out against the franchise’s unwillingness to rename itself. Deputy Mayor...
According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name. This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist connotations. FedEx said that over 80 groups and shareholders that invest in them demanded that FedEx CEO Frederick Smith "terminate its business and public relationships" with the franchise because of the name. FedEx sponsors and has naming rights for the stadium the Washington Redskins plays in.