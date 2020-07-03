Global  

Washington Redskins undergoing 'thorough review' of team's name

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Amid mounting pressure from sponsors and critics, the Washington Redskins said they will undergo a "thorough review" of the team's name.
